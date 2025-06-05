Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

