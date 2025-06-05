Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.3%
ETX opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
