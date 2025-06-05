Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
