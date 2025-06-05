Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust ( NYSE:CEV Free Report ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

