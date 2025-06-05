DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 225,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

