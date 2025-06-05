DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 225,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE:KTF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
