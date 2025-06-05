DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 2.2%

DRD opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 514,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

