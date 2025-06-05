discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 15.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) shot up 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 732 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.92). 808,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 351,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633 ($8.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSCV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of discoverIE Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.35) to GBX 600 ($8.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.87) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £663.39 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 574.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 613.74.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 39.70 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($88,467.27). 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

