Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.27, but opened at $77.65. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 359,859 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

