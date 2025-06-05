Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 382,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DFAT stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

