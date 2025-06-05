Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,649,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 368,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 21.6%

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.