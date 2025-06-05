Diligent Investors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average is $181.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.