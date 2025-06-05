Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $886.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

