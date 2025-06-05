Diligent Investors LLC Buys 11,135 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,322,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

PMAR stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

