Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 5.90% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA XFEB opened at $33.30 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

