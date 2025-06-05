DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

DFDS A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.