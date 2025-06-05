DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.01.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
