Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 31% Higher – Should You Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 31% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,514,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 152,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Defense Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
