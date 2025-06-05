Daniel Wendler Sells 1,619 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $69,471.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,115.87. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,953 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $212,335.11.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $189,038.98.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

