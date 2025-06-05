Dale Elphinstone Acquires 2,147,659 Shares of Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone purchased 2,147,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$655,036.00 ($425,348.05).

Dale Elphinstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Dale Elphinstone acquired 3,756,093 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$1,145,608.37 ($743,901.54).

On Monday, May 12th, Dale Elphinstone acquired 2,020,904 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$616,375.72 ($400,243.97).

On Friday, May 2nd, Dale Elphinstone acquired 1,217,081 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$371,209.71 ($241,045.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

