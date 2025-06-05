Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

