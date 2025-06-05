Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in News by 2,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. News’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.