Czech National Bank Has $779,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in News by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,345,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 986,781 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,649,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 627,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,338,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in News by 4,373.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 348,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 340,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. News Co. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

