Czech National Bank Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $309.42 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $284.28 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

