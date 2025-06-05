Czech National Bank Has $2.75 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 0.4%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KMX opened at $65.99 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

