Czech National Bank Has $2.56 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $271.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

