Czech National Bank Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.