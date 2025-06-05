Czech National Bank Has $2.13 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.