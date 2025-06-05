Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Paramount Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.