Czech National Bank Buys 657 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

