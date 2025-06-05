Czech National Bank Buys 1,176 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

