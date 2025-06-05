Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.