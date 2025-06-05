Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CAVA Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,100 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in CAVA Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 274.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.26 and a beta of 2.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

