Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

