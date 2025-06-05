Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.58 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

