CSX’s (CSX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

