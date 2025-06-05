CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07, RTT News reports. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.440-3.560 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.840 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $460.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.85 and a 200-day moving average of $386.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

