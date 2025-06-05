CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $460.56 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

