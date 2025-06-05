Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $373,200.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,102,610.82. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $373,200.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $27,735.75.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $3,727.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $189,040.11.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.17.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 305.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 233,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

