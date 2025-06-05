Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.13.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
