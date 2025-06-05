Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.35 and last traded at $213.42, with a volume of 796534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.6%

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

