Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,458.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,678,040. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.