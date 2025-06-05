Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 401,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,542,300 shares in the company, valued at $109,446,015. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

