ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.80 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 291.60 ($3.95), with a volume of 2493665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.80 ($3.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.20) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group
In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 132,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.47), for a total value of £338,567.68 ($458,825.97). Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
