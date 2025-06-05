Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $184,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

