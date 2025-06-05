Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.35 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

