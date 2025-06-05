Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $225.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.74.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

