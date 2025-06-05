Columbia Asset Management Sells 930 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

