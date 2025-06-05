Columbia Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE GPC opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

