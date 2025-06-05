Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,325 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $157,804,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,729,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

