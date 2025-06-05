Columbia Asset Management Sells 115,640 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,640 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

