Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

