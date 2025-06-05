Columbia Asset Management Has $390,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

